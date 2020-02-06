Oxford women send handmade dolls to kids in Puerto Rico

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of women from Oxford has been hard at work for weeks making dolls for kids in need of a little extra comfort.

The island of Puerto Rico has been rattled by earthquakes over the past month after infrastructure was already weakened by Hurricane Maria in 2017, and a group of women in Oxford wanted to do what they could to help out the kids who’ve been through so much.

“The ladies here in the community of Oxford Greens get together and they make these dolls, they’re called the giving dolls,” said organizer Marsha Heller.

45 dolls, along with 45 blankets and backpacks, all handmade and all for kids in Puerto Rico. When the women of Oxford Greens saw the devastation on the island following weeks of earthquakes, they knew they had to help.

“The mission is gonna bring this up to the mountains to where the kids are, most of them are still living outside in tents because of the earthquakes are still going on,” said Heller.

It’s part of a national organization that helps get dolls to kids in need of some extra comfort and this group of women have made hundreds of dolls sent to nearby children’s hospitals.

“This community here has sent out 500 dolls,” Heller said. She’ll hand-deliver the dolls to the island on February 17.

They’re hoping one gift can make a big difference for kids in Puerto Rico during this difficult time.

“All of these dolls have blankets, they have bags that they go in,” Heller said. “The PTSD they’re suffering, this will help them.”