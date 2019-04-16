Connecticut

Paid family and medical leave bill passes: committee

(WTNH) - A bill for paid family and medical leave in Connecticut is moving forward.

The bill passed the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee on Monday by a vote of 27 to 21.

The plan would be funded by a .5 percent payroll tax.

Many business leaders in the state are against the idea.
 

