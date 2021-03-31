Panel advances bills ending religious exemption for vaccines, other bills on the docket

Conn. (AP) — A key Connecticut legislative committee has advanced retooled legislation that scraps a long-standing state religious exemption to vaccinations.

Wednesday’s vote comes as many parents have been using the exemption over the past decade to avoid having their children vaccinated, while still enabling them to attend public school. The latest version includes a new provision that requires health insurance companies to cover the cost of at least a 20-minute consultation between the health care provider and the parent or guardian.

Concerns were raised by both Republicans and Democrats about a provision that only grandfathers unvaccinated students in grades 7 and older.