Parents, doctors weigh in on COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. But there’s one more regulatory hurdle. Next week, advisers to the CDC will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated.

One of the physicians in Lawrence + Memorial Hospital’s emergency department is looking forward to children ages 5 to 11 getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some patients, including children, show up to the emergency department in New London pretty sick. Dr. Emily Miller is eager for children to get vaccinated due in part to her 7-year-old and 9-year-old at home.

“Now, compared to last December, we just know so much more, and I feel very comfortable very confident giving it to my children,” Miller said.

“I’ve done my research with my wife, and we care very much about my little girl, so I want to make sure she’s safe on all accounts,” Christopher Boyts from Chester said.

While some parents are looking forward to their kids getting vaccinated against COVID 19, there still seems to be some hesitancy among their kids because, after all, this is a shot, most likely two.