Parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim surprise teachers, students at school that bears their daughter’s name

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks nine years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since that tragic day, some families of the victims have been using their incredible grief to make a positive impact.

Nelba Marquez-Greene and her husband Jimmy Greene lost their daughter in the tragedy. Nelba told News 8 she wants people to learn about the people who lost their lives on Dec. 14, 2012.

On Tuesday, Nelba, Jimmy, and their son headed to Ana Grace Academy of the Arts in Avon with a surprise for the teachers and students at the school that bears their daughter’s name. The Greene’s arranged for a food truck to go to the school so everyone there could have lunch on this sad and pensive day.

We adored feeding you today. Adored. Thank you for your dedication to children. You lift our hearts. 💜🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qfE4E5oSut — Ana Grace Project (@anagraceproject) December 14, 2021

Jennifer Lucian Thompson of Ana Grace Academy said, “On this special day of remembrance she had this special treat for us today…to show us that we are appreciated and she teaches us every day through her actions and her project that love wins.”

Katelyn Casimir-Colon, also of the academy, added, “So this is it, a tremendous act of giving as we remember the traumatic day and Nelba and her family using their power of love to teach all about love.”

The food truck event took place at the temporary location of the academy. A new one is being built in Bloomfield and will open next year.