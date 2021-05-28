‘Park connect’ free summer shuttle service makes visiting CT state parks easier

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now beachgoers can leave their cars at the park and ride—take the shuttle down to Hammonasset. Local KerriAnne Moore thinks it’s a good idea to get folks out into the surf and sand faster.

“You can see it behind me, here’s the bus, here’s the trolley, the new park connect program trying to make it easy for everyone to get to the beach free,” said Moore.

Said Governor Ned Lamont, “it’ll ease the flow of traffic outside the park, making it easier for folks to access our parks.”

The state is unveiling the program on the eve of Memorial Day weekend. With social distancing and capacity limits lifted—now residents can just take the New Haven line to Milford and the Silver Sands shuttle will pick them up.

The park connect program lasts through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'Park connect' free summer shuttle service makes visiting state parks easier

News /

Waterbury veterans build patriotic display on The Green to honor city's fallen service members

News /

Waterbury 11-year-old pens book on her first protest, receives national recognition

News /

Back in Business: Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale in Madison

News /

Gil on the Go: Live on the Madison Town Green

News /

Gil on the Go: Art brings American flag to display on Madison Town Green

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss