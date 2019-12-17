Parking bans put in place Monday night ahead of snow, ice storm

(WTNH) — In anticipation of the upcoming storm, several cities and towns across have issued parking bans.
Hartford
Hartford put a ban into effect starting at 8 p.m. Monday.
East Hartford
East Hartford’s ban for on-street parking goes into effect at midnight and remains in effect until further notice.
Bloomfield
Parking on all streets in Bloomfield is prohibited from midnight until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Middletown
Middletown residents cannot park on city streets beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. More information about fines and fees can be found here.