Parking bans put in place Monday night ahead of snow, ice storm

Connecticut
(WTNH) — In anticipation of the upcoming storm, several cities and towns across have issued parking bans.

Hartford

Hartford put a ban into effect starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

East Hartford

East Hartford’s ban for on-street parking goes into effect at midnight and remains in effect until further notice.

Bloomfield

Parking on all streets in Bloomfield is prohibited from midnight until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Middletown

Middletown residents cannot park on city streets beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. More information about fines and fees can be found here.

