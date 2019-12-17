Parking bans put in place Monday night ahead of snow, ice storm

(WTNH) — In anticipation of the upcoming storm, several cities and towns across have issued parking bans.

Hartford

Hartford put a ban into effect starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

Parking ban announced starting at 8:00 tonight. Please see the list of authorized lots for temporary parking. pic.twitter.com/2aq125WTUI — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 16, 2019

East Hartford

East Hartford’s ban for on-street parking goes into effect at midnight and remains in effect until further notice.

Bloomfield

Parking on all streets in Bloomfield is prohibited from midnight until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Middletown

Middletown residents cannot park on city streets beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. More information about fines and fees can be found here.