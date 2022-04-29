EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People with Parkinson’s are staying strong while battling the disease through boxing.

Beat Parkinson’s Today is an exercise program for people with Parkinson’s.

Vicki Kulas, vice president and financial manager of BPT, said balance, agility, and explosiveness are the three things that most people with Parkinson’s struggle with.

One of the boxing participants, John Kimball, has had the disease for about seven years. Kimball said that Parkinson’s comes with a lot of side effects, and there’s no cure. The only option is to delay and alleviate the symptoms.

“Coming here and getting a good workout helps me feel better,” Kimball said. “Helped me feel better in the long run. And in the short run.”

Kulas said that participants are not really involved in a regular boxing class; it’s not about knocking each other out. Instead, the class teaches the participants how to use their brain, hands, and feet all at the same time.

“The disease isn’t progressing,” Kimball said. “The symptoms aren’t worsening as much as they would have otherwise. But the disease does and will progress.”

Kulas encourages people to not be so afraid, proud, or embarrassed of the disease.

“There’s a lot of people out there with [Parkinson’s], and you work together as a team and you fight the fight,” Kulas said.