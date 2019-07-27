Part of Naugatuck River closed due to continued illegal dumping

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Access to the Naugatuck River is closed in one area because of continued illegal dumping and littering.

Naugatuck police say people reached out to them last weekend. The good samaritans say there was so much trash left there, they cleaned it up to preserve the area.

As a result, police decided to step up enforcement to keep people from trashing it again.

“This part of the river is in recovery from years of pollution and people are sensitive to that,” Colin McAllister, Deputy Chief of Naugatuck police. “This area and several other ones don’t have the facilities and aren’t meant to sustain the type of heavy use that they had in recent weeks.”

If you’re caught littering you could face a range of punishments from an infraction all the way up an arrest.

