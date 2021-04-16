Partnership to provide free Uber rides to COVID vaccine sites

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– The United Way of Connecticut, Community Health Center, and Uber are teaming up to provide people with rides to vaccination appointments.

Uber has pledged to provide 30,000 free rides for eligible Connecticut residents to COVID vaccination appointments.

The donation is a combination of promotional codes that can be entered directly into the Uber app and ride service through Uber Health. The promotional code is good for up to four trips (two round trips) to and from vaccine sites. Trained staff will provide assistance through Uber Health to callers who do not have the app.

“These Uber rides act as another tool in our Connecticut toolbox to maximize vaccine access to tens of thousands of Connecticut residents. This resource and partnership will allow so many of our neighbors to get their shot without worrying how they will get to and from the vaccination site. I want to thank Uber and our Connecticut partners for forging this commitment,” said Governor Lamont in a release.

People in need of rides will be connected through the COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line. It is open seven days a week from 8 AM to 8 PM. Call 877-918-2224 to speak with a Vaccine Appointment Specialist who can help you schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment and access transportation assistance.