UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Football fans, are you ready to party with the best of the best? NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is bringing the fun to Mohegan Sun to celebrate his retirement with one last hoorah.

The event, featuring champagne provided by Luc Belaire, will go down at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, a room adorned with a 140-ft video wall and 39 betting kiosks.

Amid the main attraction — hanging out with Gronk — guests will have the chance to snack on appetizers, pose for custom Polaroid pictures and a 360-degree photo booth, and dance along to music provided by DJ Whoo Kid. After the show, they’ll receive a complimentary gift bag and can keep the party going at Avalon Nightclub.

Best-known as a tight end for the New England Patriots, Gronk racked-up more than 9,200 yards receiving, over 90 touchdowns, and four championship rings. Following a nine-year stay with the Patriots, Gronk moved over to join teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before calling it quits from the NFL earlier this year.

For more information and ticketing options for Gronk’s retirement party, click here.