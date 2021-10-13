‘Pay As You Throw’ grants coming to more CT communities

Conn. (WTNH) — You might be rethinking your garbage soon. That’s because the “Pay As You Throw” program could be popping up in more cities and towns in the state.

Grants are now available through the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) and that money would help cover the start-up costs for towns.

Pay As you Throw is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a program where you pay a fee based on how much your trash weighs. It gives everyone more of an incentive to reduce, recycle and reuse products.

But, it can be a tough sell for politicians.

First Selectman of Durham Laura Francis is on the Connecticut Coalition for Sustainable Materials Management. She said, “Those programs are not well-received by taxpayers…Eventually, residents tend to love it as they get used to it.”

It can cut down on the amount of trash by about 40-55 percent and save the town money. Towns and cities have until Oct. 29, 2021 to apply for the grant money.