PD: FL man arrested after harassing families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Florida man who has allegedly harassed and tormented families associated with the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was arrested Monday for unlawful possession of personal identification.

According to the arrest affidavit, 73-year-old Wolfgang Halbig, a contributor to Alex Jones’ Infowars, has been an unyielding proponent of the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Halbig’s arrest followed a complaint by Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, was killed in the shooting.

According to court records, Pozner told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office that “Wolfgang Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet.”

Pozner told detectives Halbig has released his Social Security number and other personally identifying information “to hundreds of people via email.”

Halbig was held on a $5,000 bond.