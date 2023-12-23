ESSEX, CT (WTNH) — Troopers from Troop F responded to a vehicle crash Saturday in Essex.

The Connecticut State Police (CSP) said the crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Route 9 northbound near the area of Exit 3. Only one vehicle is reported to be involved in the incident. EMS and a local fire department were dispatched to the scene.

CSP said possible serious injuries have been reported. Lifestar was requested and initially were to land on the highway in response to the crash, but opted to land at a location off the highway, according to CSP.

No further details were made available.