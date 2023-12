SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police said there was a one-car crash on Route 44 (Canaan Road) in Salisbury on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the accident occurred at 3 p.m. in the area of Twin Lakes Road. EMA and a local fire department responded to the collision where serious injuries were reported. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Route 44 is shut down between Route 126 (Belden Street) and Wildcat Hollow Road.