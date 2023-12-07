The video above is from December 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday is the 82nd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Nearly 2,400 lives were lost in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces made a surprise attack on a Navy base in Hawaii.

Events are happening across the nation Thursday, including many in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced Wednesday that he directed all U.S. and State flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset to recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Manchester

The Manchester Elks Lodge on Bissell Street will host their 8th Annual Veterans Holiday Gathering from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Complimentary lunch will be provided, and all veterans will receive a holiday gift bag.

New Haven

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge will illuminate red, white and blue lights on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Norwalk

The city commemorates Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a special ceremony at 9 a.m. at Norwalk City Hall.

Waterbury

The Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee will hold a service and a luncheon at noon at the Elks Club on West Main Street, followed by a patriotic boat launch.

West Haven

The city, alongside the West Haven Veterans Council, will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day of the Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park. The event will take place at 10: 30 a.m. and include a service to commemorate the 82nd anniversary.