NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian crashes are at their highest at this time of year, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).



Josh Morgan, the spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation said daylight saving time coming to an end this weekend worsens the issue.



“We lose an hour of sleep and the days become shorter and the nights are darker earlier. There’s a lot of data that shows there’s an increase in motor vehicle crashes, injuries and deaths because people are tired because it’s dark out,” Morgan said.



The state Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be on the constant lookout for pedestrians. Motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop at crosswalks.

Drivers are also urged to use extra caution when it is dark out or if there is inclement weather.

