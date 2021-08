HARWINTON, Conn (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident in Harwinton after receiving a report of a pedestrian versus a car.

Officials say the report came in Sunday night at 9:19 p.m. Police determined the pedestrian was deceased upon arrival at Hill Rd.

The road is closed from Rte 222 at Delay Rd to Route 222 at Hayden Road.

The accident remains under investigation. News 8 will update this story once more information is available.