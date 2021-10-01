Pending settlement directs Eversouce to return $103.4M back to customers after ‘inadequate response’ to Isaias

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut and Eversource reached an agreement requiring the utility company to return $103.4 million to customers following its response to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong announced.

The settlement, submitted Friday to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for approval, directs Eversource to return $65 million to customers in the form of two credits on their December and January bills. The average customer will see a $35 total credit, Lamont and Tong said.

The utility company also agreed not to apply for a rate increase until at least January 2023 for rates that could not go into effect until at least January 2024.

This is a powerful agreement, but Eversource still has a lot of work ahead to earn back Connecticut’s trust. I will be watching carefully to ensure every term of this agreement is honored, and that Connecticut families finally receive the safe and reliable service they deserve. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) October 1, 2021

According to the settlement, Evesource will not appeal a $28.4 million penalty levied by PURA due to its “inadequate response” to Isaias. Ratepayers are currently seeing this as a credit on their bills under “TS Isaias Performance Penalty,” officials said.

If PURA approves the settlement, the remaining $10 million will help customers who have difficulty paying their utility bills. Lamont and Tong said all customers are currently eligible to participate in a 24-month payment plan – without fees or interest – to pay down any arrearage they have and to avoid any service disconnection.

After the settlement was announced, Eversource released the following statement:

“This settlement provides tangible relief for our customers as we continue to deal with COVID-19 and prepare for the heating season. The settlement is a reflection of our deep commitment to Connecticut. We learned valuable lessons as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias and we’ve carried forward numerous improvements that have changed how we communicate during storms. We are intent on winning over “hearts and minds” in Connecticut by demonstrating our commitment to both customers and Connecticut leadership, at a time when we must work together to deliver a new clean energy future.”

Residents are encouraged to contact Eversource at 800-286-2828 or visit www.eversource.com/billhelp.

The settlement also called for Eversource to create a new Connecticut-based president of Connecticut Light & Power to improve local accountability and control and add new seats to its governance board for representatives from the state.