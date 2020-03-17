‘People come first before any food or any business’: Local CT restaurant reacts to tri-statewide closure order

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of other businesses in Connecticut are now closed completely including bars and restaurants. Governor Ned Lamont ordered them to now serve take-out and delivery only or shut down in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

At Mangia Apizza in North Haven, they say they will try and try to keep as many employees working as they can, but this is just devastating for thousands and thousands of workers in the bar and restaurant industry.

It’s an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus by making it so people cannot gather in groups of any size at bars and restaurants. If they don’t serve take-out food, all those establishments are forced to close.

A lot of employees in that line of work live paycheck to paycheck as it is. At Mangia Apizza, their dining room is usually full on Fridays and Saturdays. Those crowds make up a lot of the business’s revenue, and that is now gone for the foreseeable future. The owners say they are going to try to make the most out of the delivery side of the business, and try to keep as many employees working as possible.

“We’re gonna try to accommodate our workers and give them other jobs since I only have one or two delivery guys on. I’ll be using the waitresses as delivery people too and maybe they can run some errands for the business so they can still be in the loop of things to provide for their families and get a paycheck,” John Mongillo, Co-owner, Mangia Apizza.

The owners say the employees who will be doing deliveries will be wearing gloves and doing all they can keep the coronavirus from spreading any further.

A lot of bars and other restaurants out there are not really set up for delivery, so a lot of them are just going to close entirely, leaving a lot of people without paychecks.

And if you were thinking of just taking the train into New York to go to a bar there, don’t bother. Governor Lamont made this decision in conjunction with the governors of New York and New Jersey, so the whole tri-state area has this dine-in ban in place.