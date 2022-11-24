The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant.

And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York.

The data shows search data since 2004. In that time, searches saw three significant spikes — in December 2004, April 2005 and May 2005. Things decreased drastically after that, with searches for “Connecticut pronunciation” being given an “interest” rank of zero, out of a scale of 100, for many months.

In December 2021, the term’s interest level was ranked as a four. It’s steadily increased since then, hitting a 17 in August 2021, and has mostly stayed above the 10 threshold.

Related search terms include how to pronounce Massachusetts and how to pronounce Greenwich.

Worldwide, people are also scratching their heads. The most searches come from the Philippines, followed by Pakistan, India, the U.S. and Malaysia. Those international queries are also likely to include follow-up searches for how to pronounce Arkansas and Delaware.

The state’s name is an anglicized spelling of the Mohegan word “Quinnehtukqut,” which means “beside the long tidal river.”

And, for those still wondering, it’s pronounced kuh-neh-tuh-kuht.