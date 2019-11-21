People’ United Bank to close 18 branches in CT, mostly in the Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some tough economic news for Connecticut and bank workers- People’s United Bank is closing eighteen branches in the state.

The move comes about three weeks after the merger between People’s United Bank and United Bank was made official.

According to the Hartford Courant, most of the branches that are closing are in the Hartford area.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.