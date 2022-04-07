NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a brindled coated one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier Mix named Austin.

Austin. Photos courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Although Austin has never actually been to Texas, his dignified name suggests that he’s destined for something great and magical.

Austin is described as an energetic boy who has a yearning for companionship. He is the perfect size for lap sitting and cuddling.

His dream is to reach his destined greatness in a new loving home.

Austin is currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Camila a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.