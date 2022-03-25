(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Chihuahua named Chi Chi.

Chi Chi is described as an “independent guy” who loves to go on walks, scamper around the shelter play yard, and respectfully take treats.

The best thing to know about Chi Chi is that although he can be a bit timid, he longs to be pet and just wants to find a friend he can trust again.

Photos courtesy the New Haven Animal Shelter

Chi Chi is looking for the home of his dreams and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.