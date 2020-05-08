Petit Family Foundation to hold special plant and seed sale from ‘Michaela’s Garden’ for Mother’s Day

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Mother’s Day on Sunday has many people thinking about giving some flowers, even if it’s from a distance or left outside.

The Petit Family Foundation is selling some very special flowers and seeds, all to support some great causes here in Connecticut.

The “Michaela’s Garden” project was born out of memories of love. A father and daughter doing something together in their garden.

“Late ’90s, early 2000s, I started planting Four O’Clocks in my garden in Cheshire and when Michaela was 5, 6-years-old, we would go out and plant them together,” said Doctor Bill Petit, Petit Family Foundation.

Beatiful scented flowers that bloom through the fall.

After Petit’s wife and two daughters, Michaela and Hayley, were killed in a crime that was mourned nationwide, Petit retrieved the flowers from their home in Michaela’s memory.

His son William Petit III shows how to harvest the seeds for the next season.

This curbside Four O’Clock plant and seed sale will be up on on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Petit Family Foundation office on Whiting Street in Plainville, making for Mother’s Day gifts with love. Every single plant is from Michaela’s original plants.

The Four O’Clock is the first children’s state flower, after a groundswell of support by children and adults. Proceeds and all Petit Family Foundation funds support non-profits that help girls.

Doctor Petit likes the fact that planting or gardening together, what bonded himself and Michaela, his youngest daughter, can be done by others, easily.

“If your two, you can plant them. If you’re 92, you can plant them. You can enjoy them, you can look at them, you can smell them,” said Petit.

Click here to learn more about Michaela’s Garden and how to buy seeds.