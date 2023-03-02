MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is set to close its doors in two months, but before they do so, all of the animals currently housed at the shelter need to find loving homes.

After more than 20 years, the shelter will close on May 6. In a statement, the shelter explained that “financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations.” Their current Spring Hill Road property is under foreclosure and will go to auction on May 6.

By the closing date, all animals must be removed from the property. This includes 19 dogs and 13 cats.

“We are doing everything we can to find these deserving dogs and cats a home, but we

desperately need help!” a spokesperson of the shelter said. “Many of these animals are in

perfect health, are socialized and are highly adoptable. Some of them, while loving and

affectionate, are older or have medical conditions.”

The shelter is most concerned that animals not adopted or placed in another shelter would be at high risk of being euthanized.

See the dogs and cats currently up for adoption at SPCA here.

Anyone who cannot adopt an animal but would like to donate can through the shelter’s GoFundMe page, which will help cover costs of vet expenses and possible rehoming of the animals.

Interested in meeting a dog or cat? Schedule a meet-and-greet by calling SPCA at (475) 290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com. While you can apply in person at your appointment, an adoption application can be expedited by filling out this online form.