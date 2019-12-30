PFAS concerns continue after Congress approves funding for clean-up

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– There is growing concern about cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS. Congress approved funding for clean-up but it’s unclear if any of the money will come to Connecticut.

After gallons of firefighting foam spilled into the Farmington River earlier this year, people in Windsor have unsettling questions about a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

Related: Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to pass legislation phasing out PFAS

“I warn fishermen all the time, you’re not supposed to eat those fish,” said Bill Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper.

The problem of PFAS contamination is much bigger than Connecticut and its 169 territories.

“Let that sink in a little bit. Fifty years ago there were signs this was going to be a problem,” said Lucey.

Enviornmental advocates joined U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal Monday to celebrate a so-called step forward on this issue.

Related: Sen. Blumenthal, environmental officials speak out against PFAS in firefighting foam

Before going on holiday break, Congress approved more than $250 million to help communities with clean up and set safe PFAS contamination levels for drinking water.

“Remediation, clean up, making our ground water PFAS free is a goal that we have to pursue relentlessly,” said Blumenthal.

After PFAS containing firefighting foam spilled into the river back in June, at least one resident in Windsor had their soil or water tested. But they don’t know how badly contaminated it is because it takes a while for those results to come back.

Related: CT’s PFAS task force seeking public comment on new action plan

Firefighting foam spilled into the river again in October after the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley Airport. The state has spent more than a half million dollars on remediation after the crash but advocates worry about lingering contamination.

“These chemicals are linked to numerous cancers, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, liver cancer, reproductive disorders, even immunity to vaccine in young children,” said Anne Hulick, Clean Water Action.

The federal government hasn’t yet announced which communities will get remediation funds.