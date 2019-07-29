PFAS found in bottled waters on CT store shelves

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We’ve been reporting for weeks about the fire fighting chemical that leaked into the Farmington River near Bradley Airport. PFAS is known to cause cancer and other health problems.

Now PFAS has been found in bottled waters on store shelves here in Connecticut. Staffers from Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office found 17 different brands of bottled water on store shelves throughout Greater Hartford, that were bottled prior to July 24th, the time that Spring Hill Farm Dairy in Massachusetts installed charcoal filter to remove PFAS last.

This is the water that Massachusetts public health officials have urged that pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants not consume. Brian Toal is an environmental health scientist with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and says the stuff is more than a danger pregnant women and infants adding, “It has shown affects on the immune system. It has shown in humans to affect cholesterol levels. It can affect thyroid hormones.”

In Connecticut, bottled water is not regulated by the Department of Public Health, but the Department of Consumer Protection. Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull saying, “The reality is that through the F.D.A. that a recall or other kind of situation would occur where these products would be taken off the shelves.”

The bottled waters contain nearly double the health advisory level for PFAS. It’s advised that it should be no more than 70 parts per trillion. This water contained 120 to 137 parts per trillion.

Senator Blumenthal is requesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration set and enforce strong limits on allowable concentrations of per and polyflourinated substances in all drinking water adding, “Strong, enforceable limits, that’s what we’re seeking. They simply have no specific standards that are enforceable.”

The new charcoal filters that this Massachusetts bottler has installed, do effectively take the stuff out of the water. Just be sure the date on the bottle is after July 24th.