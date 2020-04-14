Photographer takes ‘newborn’ photos of food to help Milford businesses

MILFORD,Conn. (WTNH)– A local photographer hasn’t been able to operate her business so she’s channeled that creativity into something that’s gone viral, all while supporting local restaurants.



Ute-Christin Cowan normally works with newborns, capturing those precious first moments.

Now she’s capturing a precious staple during a new way of living — she’s photographing takeout from her favorite restaurants using her signature style.

“I was like, what could I do to use my photography to get some attention to the businesses in my town,” she said.

Now, her newborn-inspired shoot has been seen around the world.

She wanted to feature her favorite Milford restaurants that she knew were struggling…

“Not having the truck income right now is brutal,” said Jon Gibbons, owner of the Fryborg food truck and restaurant. “April, May June… it is rough not to have that income because those three months pay my bills for the whole year.”

From one small business to another, Cowan wanted to help

“I just figured it would be nice to share a smile during this time and maybe get people to go out and try new foods and see new places,” she said.