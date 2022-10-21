EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people are paying their respects to two Bristol police officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush.

The joint funeral service for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Lt. Alex Hamzy is underway Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Parts of major highways in the Hartford and New Haven areas were shut down as processions including dozens of police motorcycles escorted the two officers’ bodies from funeral homes to the stadium.