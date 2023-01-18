Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever visited a place and thought: this would be perfect for an Instagram photo?

Whether it’s the perfect lighting, decor, or atmosphere, some spots just have that “it” factor.

We’ve gathered up the most Instagram-worthy shops, restaurants, and scenery across the state that would be perfect for the ‘gram.

Pistachio Cafe | New Haven

Pistachio latte | Photo courtesy Sam Stewart Rose latte | Photo courtesy Olivia Perreault

On the outskirts of the Elm City sits a small cafe. While the exterior may not scream anything special, the indoor atmosphere takes you back to the Victorian Era. There are regal couches and chairs – embellished with drapes straight out of the 1800s – and neon sign that’s perfect for a photo op. Plus, the rose latte offers the perfect aesthetic with fresh petals floating on top!

Cava | Southington

Cava decorated for Christmas | Photos courtesy Lupe Marquez

This high-scale Southington restaurant isn’t just a fancy place to eat, but more of an experience. Cava is described as “America’s most holiday decorated restaurant,” transforming into a winter wonderland during the holiday season. The display stays up until March, and throughout the rest of the year, there are different themes. Previously, displays paid homage to pop-culture staples like Harry Potter and the villains of Disney movies.

Mohegan Sun | Uncasville

Mohegan Sun’s exterior | Photo courtesy News 8 Mohegan Sun decorated for the new year | Photo courtesy Olivia Perreault

Mohegan Sun is easily one of the most recognizable hot-spots in the state. It’s home to an arena, miles of slot machines, and dozens of restaurants and shops. There’s so many opportunities to snap a picture here — especially in front of the notable 10,000 lb. glass sculpture, found in the center of the casino.

Alice in the Village | Mystic

Photos courtesy Alice in the Village

Fall right into the world of “Alice in Wonderland” in this magical tea shop in Mystic. The “Eat Me / Drink Me” menu is entirely inspired by the fairytale book and film, paying homage to Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and the Rabbit. There’s spots to take pictures inside of distorted mirrors and among the cards and decor dangling from the ceiling.

Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge | Simsbury

Walk along the 183-ft. long Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge in Simsbury, which is suspended 18-ft. above the Farmington River, for the perfect, colorful aesthetic. Along the bridge sits 72 flower boxes, 32 hanging baskets, and 14 border Column Baskets and Cottage Gardens, maintained by volunteers throughout the year.

Lyman Orchards | Middlefield

Photos courtesy | Olivia Perreault

Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards is more than just fields of fruit and vegetables. It’s home to the Apple Barrel farm market and creamery, a sunflower and corn maze, and a pond filled with ducks. Driving throughout the orchard is also picturesque, offering views of the nearby mountain.

Gillette Castle State Park | East Haddam

Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

Take it back to medieval times when you visit East Haddam’s Gillette Castle. The stone castle, which looks like a fortress hidden amongst the woods, was designed and built for actor William Gillette in the early 1900s. It’s artsy enough for any photo shoot, paying homage to Victorian era designs.

Place2Be | Hartford/West Hartford/New Haven

Place2Be | Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

Place2Be, the new brunch hotspot in the state, is any influencer’s dream. There’s neon signs on the wall, giant drinks with sparklers, and a bathtub filled with pit balls with the intention of taking photos. Aside from the chic decor and party vibes throughout the restaurant, even the food is aesthetically pleasing — strategically placed for a picture-worthy snapshot.

MilkCraft | West Hartford/New Haven/Fairfield

Bubblecone ice cream | Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

Milkcraft brings ice cream to another level with its unique flavors like strawberry balsamic, milk & cereal, smores campfire, and PB&J roasted banana. They’re best-known for the famous bubblecone, which is essentially like eating ice cream inside of a waffle. The ice cream is not only interesting, but also perfect for foodies on the ‘gram.

Bell City Diner | Bristol

Jack Skellington and Scooby Doo shakes | Photos courtesy Bell City Diner

Bristol’s Bell City Diner may offer a variety of food items, but it’s an Instagram favorite for their over-the-top designed milkshakes. The diner creates themed milkshakes like Scooby Doo, Jack Skellington, and Hello Kitty. Drinks are covered with sugar, syrup, and anything else to serve-up the most jam-packed shake that your stomach — and followers — will enjoy.

Castle Craig | Meriden

Views from the top of Castle Craig | Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

Whether you choose to hike or climb to the top of Castle Craig in Hubbard Park, the Meriden hidden gem offers must-see views. A stone observation tower stands at 32 feet at the East Peak in Hanging Hills, and there’s a metal staircase that leads to the tower’s observation deck. Sit along the rocks and snap that perfect picture.

Lavender Pond Farm | Killingworth

Photo courtesy Olivia Perreault Photo courtesy CT Style

It’s a sea of light purple through the maze of fields at Lavender Pond Farm. While the fresh lavender is the main attraction, the farm also has Instagram-worthy photo opportunities like a pathway filled with hidden fairy messages, a bridge, and life-sized checkers.

Henry David Thoreau Swinging Bridge | Washington Depot

While the Henry David Thoreau Swinging Bridge is one of the many bridges across the state, it’s arguably the most interesting. It spans 134-feet across the Shepaug River in Washington Depot’s Hidden Valley Preserve and is suspended, offering access to both sides of the river. The bridge is certainly picture-worthy with quotes from the philosopher etched into the bridge’s railings.

Saville Dam | Barkhamsted

The Saville Dam after a snowstorm | Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

This earthen embankment dam, adorned with masonry work reminiscent of medieval times, sits along the Farmington River. No matter the season, views from the 135-foot dam offers a beautiful view of the water and an enchanting aesthetic to add some royalty to your Instagram feed.