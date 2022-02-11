PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police arrested a man over the weekend following an incident with a BB gun last year.

Police responded to the Plainfield Backus Emergency care Center on Aug. 20, 2021 for a report of a person who sustained an injury to their eye after being shot by a BB gun. The 22-year-old victim told police he was at a friend’s house when he was shot by the accused, Nathan Chretien, 22, of Plainfield.

Following an investigation, police determined that the victim was not the intended target and this was an isolated incident.

Police arrested Chretien on February 9 without incident at his residence. Chretien was charged with Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, police said.

Chretien was held on a $25,000 court set bond and was due in court on February 10.