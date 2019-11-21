Plainville High School sees increased security presence following threat

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Increased police presence will be seen at Plainville High School on Thursday due to a alleged threat made, according to the Superintendent.

Superintendent Steve LePage confirmed to News 8 a heavy police presence will be at Plainville High School due to a rumored threat that spread on social media.

The Superintendent writes,” We have no heightened concern of safety or well being of our students. Based on the reported threat (which was investigated by our police and determined not to be of any concern to student safety) we added police presence at the high school to calm any potential anxieties of parents and students as they arrived at school.”

