The Plainville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Mailk Walker of East Hartford after he was linked to a series of car thefts in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Walker was established as a suspect when Walker’s DNA was located inside of a stolen car in East Hartford originally stolen from Plainville Drive in Wauregan on Jan. 29.

Walker, who was already incarcerated at Manson Youth Institution for unrelated charges was arrested at Danielson Superior Court and charged with larceny in the first degree. He was held on a $30,000 court set bond and was arraigned on Thursday.