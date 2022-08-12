PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue.

The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week.

Suspect Alston Phillips, 27, of Hartford was charged with the following charges: robbery in the second degree and two counts of larceny in the first degree. Phillips was presented in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

Another suspect Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford was charged with the following offenses: two counts of robbery in the first degree and larceny in the first degree.

Williams was released on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug 17.