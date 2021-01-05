Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

(WTNH) — An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Monday night,

Officials say American Airlines flight 6025 had issues midflight traveling from DC to Portland, Maine. The plan was diverted to Bradley International Airport, where it was reported to have made a safe landing.

No injuries were reported.

Related: Small plane lands gear-up at Bradley Int’l Airport; no injuries

This is the second plane in the past week having to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport.