NEW HAVEN, C.T. (WTNH) — While Connecticut is one of the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion, Planned Parenthood volunteers are still rallying for reproductive rights.

Volunteers worked on hands-on projects Wednesday evening, making posters and writing encouraging letters to women who live in states where access to abortions is restricted.

Despite news that a bill codifying Roe v. Wade failed in the U.S. Senate, volunteers were still in high spirits.

“Planned Parenthood has been ready for this fight. This is decades in the making,” said Gretchen Raffa, Director of Public Policy Advocacy and Strategic Engagement with Planned Parenthood Southern New England. “We are looking at all our clinical operations, making sure we are well prepared to serve any person that is from in our state or comes from other states.”

Their goal is to write 247 letters. 247 represents the average number of miles someone in Texas has to travel to access a safe, legal abortion.

Patricia Rossi wrote a letter that said: “We are with you. Connecticut people are lucky to have access to healthcare, you deserve that too. We’ll fight for you.”

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill this week expanding abortion access and protecting those who may be traveling to Connecticut from other states that have outlawed abortion. Planned Parenthood of Southern New England is preparing for an influx of patients.

Planned Parenthood has a number of nurses, nurse-midwives, and physician assistants who are ready to be trained to perform abortions.

“This bill would allow us to modernize our workforce and really expand the number of well-trained people who can provide this care,” said Dr. Nancy Stanwood, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood Southern New England.

While Wednesday’s news was a win for the pro-life movement on a federal level, The Family Institute of Connecticut says their fight in our state is far from over.

“We’re going to come into the blue states, and we’re going to do everything we can to restore legal protections for the unborn child in these states too,” said Peter Wolfgang, Family Institute of Connecticut. “We may be on the verge of the biggest pro-life victory in 50 years. The very thing that every pro-lifer has marched for, prayed for, worked for and voted for.”