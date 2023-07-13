STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Platinum Prep Meals has opened a new location in Stratford. The store creates healthy and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery.

Platinum Prep Meals already has one location in East Haven. The new location is off Exit 53 on the Merrit Parkway.

“They serve a need in the community, it is healthy prepared meals. It is a need that we have. the fast food restaurants are easy pickens,” said Dan Onofrio, CEO of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

The new store will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. The store is closed on Saturdays.



The East Haven location is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.



Deliveries are on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.