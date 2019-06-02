Connecticut

Police: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, possibly assaulted

Jun 02, 2019

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) - Police are investigating a report that a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped from a Massachusetts park and possibly sexually assaulted before being reunited with her parents.

Authorities in Webster say the family went to the police station Friday afternoon to report the girl was abducted from May Street Park and taken to another town, possibly just over the state line in Connecticut.

Police declined to say how the girl was returned to her parents.

Officials describe the suspect as "scruffy" and about 5-foot-10, and say he was driving a black, two-door sedan.

Webster police and Connecticut state police are investigating.

