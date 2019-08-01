Police around Connecticut cracking down on distracted drivers

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — This month, more than 50 police departments across Connecticut are keeping an extra close watch on your driving habits.

News 8 was with Naugatuck Police officers as they joined the statewide crackdown on distracted drivers called “U Text. U Drive. U pay.”

“We believe that we are very successful,” said Naugatuck Police Officer, Danielle Durette. “We run an operation like this looking for cell phone violations. In April, we did the same thing. We had about 300 stops, specifically for cell phones alone.”

In the 20 minutes News 8 was with officers on Water Street late Thursday afternoon, we observed police pulling over at least 3 motorists for distracted driving. Police hope the fines drivers face during this campaign are enough to put the brakes on this problem.

The fines for distracted driving violations are as follows: $150 for the first time you’re caught; $300 for the second time; and $500 for the third time or more.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says since 2015, nearly 33,000 crashes in Connecticut have involved a distraction, resulting in 45 fatal crashes.

“All of us have seen pretty different examples of distracted driving,” Officer Durette said. “I actually had a car accident where the driver admitted to being on his phone. He turned left and turned into the complete opposite lane, hitting the smaller car head on.”

U Text. U Drive. U Pay lasts all month long throughout Connecticut.