LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man on Friday, April 7, after he appeared to be losing control of his car.

On Friday, April 7 at 3:08 a.m., while the Ledyard Police Department officers were conducting a traffic stop on Route 12 in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, they observed Michael A. Murray heading southbound weaving side to side.

According to police, Murray was stopped, and upon making contact with him, they smelled alcohol on his breath.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was given to Murray, and he failed, police said.

Murray was transported to LPD, and processed under the following charges:

Operating M/V Under Influence Alc/Drugs, 14-227a

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, 14-236

Murray was held for four hours, and was released afterwards on a $500 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court, GA-10, 112 Broad St. on May 3.