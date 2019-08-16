Police arrest one in Friday theft crime spree in Canton

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges in a crime spree in Canton.

Police say 22-year-old Tanin Daniels was arrested Friday morning. Authorities were dispatched to Sweetheart Mountain Road because a group of people were trying to steal a car.

Daniels was caught a few hours later. Police say attempted car thefts, burglaries, and thefts from unlocked cars happened on four streets.

Similar incidents were also reported Friday morning in nearby towns.

