Police arrest Torrington man after 17-year-old is found with stab wound

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was stabbed on Highland Avenue in Torrington Sunday afternoon, police report.

The Torrington Police Department responded to Highland Avenue around 1:49 p.m. to find a juvenile suffering from a stomach laceration/stab wound on the sidewalk. Officials said the teenager was transported to Waterbury Hospital were he was immediately brought to the operating room in critical condition. After four hours in surgery, he is still in critical condition in the ICU.

Police arrested David Cruz, 28, at the scene. He was charged with Assault in the 1st degree and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to officials, this is a domestic violence incident and remains an ongoing investigation.

