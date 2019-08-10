Police arrest two on home invasion, theft charges

Connecticut

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested two people for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s house in Coventry and stealing a car from Farmington.

Police say they found Bristol resident Cory Burtchell sitting in the stolen car outside a home on South Street. They then noticed Kyle Youmans of Hartford leaving the woman’s home.

Police say Youmans had cash and items from the home, a folding knife and burglary tools. The homeowner was found uninjured.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges.

