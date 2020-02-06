Police arrest West Haven man accused of stalking, threatening to kill woman

Closings
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police took a West Haven man accused of threatening to kill and stalking a woman into custody on Tuesday.

According to the West Haven Police Department, officers issued an official warrant for Nicholas Johnson, 41 of West Haven, on threatening and stalking charges. Police say Johnson is accused to making several attempts to contact a woman through social media, friends and family after the woman had allegedly asked to not contact her.

Nicholas Johnson, 41 (Photo: Milford Police Department)

Additionally, police say Johnson followed the woman around and had sent threatening text messages stating he wanted to kill her.

On Tuesday, February 4, Milford police took Johnson into custody. No other details have been released regarding Johnson’s arrest.

