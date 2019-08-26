Police ask for help in search of stolen bunny

HAMEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is asking for help in the search of a stolen bunny from Hamden’s Brooksvale Park on Friday.

Police say back on August 10th, the chicken pen was cut so the chickens could escape. The fence has since been fixed, but overnight on August 23rd, someone cut open the back of the rabbit cage and stole a bunny.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to give police a call.

