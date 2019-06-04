State police search Hartford trash plant for additional evidence in missing New Canaan mother
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New Canaan are now pleading for the public's help, as the search for a missing mother hits day 11 at a New Canaan park and now a Hartford trash plant.
The Hartford Courant reports that Connecticut State Police spent Monday night looking through the trash of an energy incinerator on Brainard Road in Hartford. They were searching for bloody bags of clothing that police believe Fotis Dulos threw away there.
Troopers wearing protective gear were still at the trash plant Tuesday morning and sources tell the Courant that the search there is expected to take at least a day.
The search for Jennifer Dulos hits day 11.— Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) June 4, 2019
Now, New Canaan police are asking neighbors to save their surveillance footage from May 23rd-May 25th.
More coming up on @WTNH.#NewCanaan #JenniferDulos #Dulos #NewCanaanCT #WavenyPark pic.twitter.com/FcQlwN14Ik
This after the FBI searched Waveny Park in New Canaan for hours on Monday.
This is all because officials are desperate to find missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos. The last time anyone saw her was when she dropped off her kids at school. Her car was found at that park.
That's why the FBI was out there searching and investigators could even be seen carrying shovels.
So far, there have been two arrests in the case, including Michelle Troconis. She covered her face coming out of court Monday after she posted bond. She is the girlfriend of the estranged husband of Jennifer, Fotis Dulos.
The pair have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Surveillance footage has been key in this case. And here's why.
Court documents revealed investigators spotted them in Hartford dumping trash bags. Once police looked inside they say they found several pieces of evidence that tested positive for Jennifer's blood including a kitchen sponge.
Investigators say they also found Jennifer's blood in the garage at her New Canaan home.
Robocalls also started going out Monday. They're asking anyone in New Canaan who has surveillance cameras to save their video between May 23 and May 25.
Neighbors in New Canaan and Farmington where Jennifer lived lit candles on their doorsteps Monday in hope that they find her.
"To think of the mother and the whole thing it's overwhelming me. We are doing candles and visuals, and we keep coming back here to the park thinking we're associating with her, I think is the thing," said Mimi Allen, New Canaan.
So many not only concerned for her but her children. We're told her children are in the care of her mother, and they are safe.
