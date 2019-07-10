Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspect of hit and run of Bridgeport firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a hit and run that took place on June 28th. The victim of the incident is a Bridgeport firefighter.

According to Bridgeport officers, police responded to the scene of a serious crash on June 28th at 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street in Bridgeport.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The car briefly stopped after hitting the victim, then sped off.

The pedestrian, identified as a 46-year-old off-duty firefighter and Stratford resident, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with multiple serious injuries.

Police have identified the vehicle as a dark gray Toyota Carolla. Police also say the vehicle may have sustained front end damage and will be missing a drivers’ side rear-view mirror.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

