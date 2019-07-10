1  of  3
Breaking News
New Haven police investigate overnight shooting Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspect of hit and run of Bridgeport firefighter

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a hit and run that took place on June 28th. The victim of the incident is a Bridgeport firefighter.

According to Bridgeport officers, police responded to the scene of a serious crash on June 28th at 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street in Bridgeport.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The car briefly stopped after hitting the victim, then sped off.

The pedestrian, identified as a 46-year-old off-duty firefighter and Stratford resident, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with multiple serious injuries.

Police have identified the vehicle as a dark gray Toyota Carolla. Police also say the vehicle may have sustained front end damage and will be missing a drivers’ side rear-view mirror.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss