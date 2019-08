BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a mother was stabbed by her daughter in Bridgeport over the weekend.

According to police, the stabbing occurred on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at the PT Barnum complex.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Police have not yet said if the daughter was arrested.

