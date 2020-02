HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a car accident early Wednesday morning in Hamden.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area. One person was taken to the hospital. Injuries are unknown.

A person sitting at this Hamden bus stop was hit by a Jeep that ended up on the sidewalk of Dixwell Avenue. Southbound lanes closed to all but buses right now. pic.twitter.com/jDnMh1fmFJ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 12, 2020

News 8 is on scene and reports the person hit was waiting at a bus stop when they were struck by the vehicle.

It looks like this Jeep left Dixwell Ave. and crashed into a Hamden bus stop, sending one person to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/sWfpzAAfVV — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 12, 2020

